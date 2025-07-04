Arsenal and Tomiyasu agree contract termination

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal and Tomiyasu agree contract terminationAction Plus
Takehiro Tomiyasu is leaving Arsenal.

The Japan international and Arsenal have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Tomiyasu is currently recovering from knee surgery and managed just six minutes of action last season.

The defender had a year to run on his contract, but BBC Sport is reporting the two parties have now agreed to split.

Arsenal have agreed a payoff on the final 12 months of Tomiyasu's deal.

Tomiyasu  joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021 and made 79 appearances for the Gunners.

