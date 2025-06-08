Arsenal agree terms with Chelsea keeper Kepa

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

After his season away on-loan with Bournemouth, Kepa is now set to sign with the Gunners for a cut-price fee.

Kepa's contract carries a £5m buyout clause, which Arsenal are now ready to trigger after agreeing contract terms with the Spain international, says the Athletic.

Kepa will arrive to compete with countryman David Raya at Arsenal, rather than replace him.

With Bournemouth, he kept eight clean sheets in his 31 Premier League appearances.

Kepa originally signed for Chelsea in 2018 for a then goalkeeper record £72m from Athletic Bilbao.

