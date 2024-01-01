Arsenal ace Rice says modelling "might be a career after football now"

Rice says modelling "might be a career after football now"

Arsenal star Declan Rice is tempted by a surprise career path after he retires from the sport.

The 25-year-old midfielder has admitted that he may try his hand at modeling one day.

Rice appeared as a model at London Fashion Week this week, wearing a lace-up suit.

Speaking to Sky Sports before his modeling debut, the England star said: “Yeah I can’t wait.

“Obviously, the first time doing it. Feeling ready. Love the fit, it suits me the best.

“Let’s wait and see how it goes but I’m really looking forward to it.”

He added: “You know what, it was so good. Really, really enjoyed doing it. Obviously my first time in the kit, speaking to a lot of the people then, they said me and Ghetts done well.

“So listen, I’ll listen to the pros and I’ll take that. So yeah, really happy. Buzzing. Been an amazing day and great first experience.

“It might be a career after football now, I don’t know but no I enjoy these type of things. I love fashion and to be asked to be involved in this is really special so you know it was something I couldn’t turn down and then to do it now I’m here, I’m really, really happy.”