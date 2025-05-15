Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe breaks Di Stefano’s 71-year-old Real Madrid record
Rodrygo shuts down Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours: Stop making things up...
Osimhen’s brace fires Galatasaray to Turkish Cup title
Neville insists 10 players need to leave Man Utd: They will have to pay to get them out

Arrests made over extortion attempt against Tottenham captain Son

Paul Vegas
Arrests made over extortion attempt against Tottenham captain Son
Arrests made over extortion attempt against Tottenham captain SonAction Plus
An extortion attempt against Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has been foiled.

The Yonhap News Agency is reporting South Korean police acted after Son contacted them last week over allegations he was being blackmailed by a man and woman in the country.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's claimed Son was approached by the woman stating she was pregnant with his child. It's reported the man and woman demanded money in exchange for staying silent.

Son is not married and has no children. 

A Seoul police station has now stated a man and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted extortion. The pair reportedly attempted to extract several hundred million Korean won from the Tottenham star.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSon Heung-MinTottenham
Related Articles
Postecoglou admits the Europa League final will change "how people perceive" Tottenham
Postecoglou reveals Bergvall's new contract and how Son won't feature against Bodo/Glimt
Tottenham boss Postecoglou delivers Son Europa League semi update