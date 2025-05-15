Arrests made over extortion attempt against Tottenham captain Son

An extortion attempt against Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has been foiled.

The Yonhap News Agency is reporting South Korean police acted after Son contacted them last week over allegations he was being blackmailed by a man and woman in the country.

Advertisement Advertisement

It's claimed Son was approached by the woman stating she was pregnant with his child. It's reported the man and woman demanded money in exchange for staying silent.

Son is not married and has no children.

A Seoul police station has now stated a man and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted extortion. The pair reportedly attempted to extract several hundred million Korean won from the Tottenham star.