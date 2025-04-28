Tottenham boss Postecoglou delivers Son Europa League semi update

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has hope of Heung-min Son seeing action in their Europa League semifinal.

Son was again missing for Sunday's 5-1 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield. It marked a fourth consecutive game that the club captain had been absent.

Advertisement Advertisement

The South Korea attacker has been struggling with a foot injury, though there is an outside change of him making Thursday's first-leg of their semifinal against Bodo/Glimt.

Postecoglou told BBC Sport: "It'll be touch and go for Thursday.

"He'll try hard. If (he's not ready) for the first game we think he'll be ready for the second game."

The second leg will take place on Bodo/Glimt's plastic pitch in Norway on May 8.