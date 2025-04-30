Postecoglou reveals Bergvall's new contract and how Son won't feature against Bodo/Glimt

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has spoken to the press ahead of the Europa League clash with Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night.

Spurs are aiming to win their first European trophy in 41 years after a dismal Premier League season where they are on course to match their worst-ever campaign. After squeezing past Eintracht Frankfurt at the quarter-final stage, Postecoglou will be hopeful that he can reach the final this season and end the club’s 17-year wait for a trophy.

Bodo/Glimt will be a tough challenge

Postecoglou first spoke on Bodo/Glimt and admitted that they should be a good challenge for his side who will still be recovering from a 5-1 loss to Liverpool at the weekend.

"They have been pretty consistent the last couple of years, the same manager and a core group of players. (They) definitely have a distinct style of football that they have stuck to and have had success with. They have been pretty consistent in the Norwegian league but also in Europe.

"Every game they have played, irrespective of the opposition, they have played some really good quality opposition in Europe and they have always been pretty competitive. I think that comes from the fact they are very stable and they have a clear understanding of how they play their football. A good challenge for us."

Fans will be crucial for a result

He then moved on to how important it is for the club and its fans to be aligned tomorrow night in what is a long trip to Northern Norway.

"Yeah, really important. Again, you guys have travelled with us through Europe and you see the impact it has when you play in opposition stadiums where a supporter base really feels engaged with the club, team and occasion.

"It's going to be hugely important for us tomorrow. Our fans in Frankfurt were outstanding and to be fair in European games this year. The Frankfurt home game was a fantastic atmosphere and we are going to need it tomorrow night.

"It's a semi-final of a European competition. I'm sure our supporters are excited, everyone at the club is excited, and we want to make sure we get the best chance to perform to the best level so we can get through."

Son will not feature

He also revealed that captain Son Heung-min will not feature in Thursday’s clash which is a huge blow for his side.

"He (Son) won't feature tomorrow night. He is in training but he is still separate from the group. He is improving and hopefully we will get him back in sooner rather than later."

Bergvall commits his future to Tottenham

Teenage sensation Lucas Bergvall has signed a new deal with Spurs shortly before the clash and Postecoglou was full of praise for the 19 year old who committed his future to the North London side.

"I am delighted for Lucas. It is the reward for his development this year, his performances and how well he has adapted. You have got to remember you have a lot of young guys who come to the Premier League and have a step in between, maybe playing in another league, but he's come straight from the Swedish league and (adapted) his football in the Premier League.

"It's a credit to him. He has worked really hard at his game. At the beginning he was really struggling to cope with a lot of the intensity and tempo, as you would expect, and we expected.

"A lot of life and football is opportunity and he had an opportunity this year because of the situation we're in and he grabbed it with both hands.

"Now we have a full squad to choose from, he is still being selected because he took the opportunity."