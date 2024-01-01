Tribal Football
Liverpool boss Slot looking forward to Anfield atmos
Liverpool boss Arne Slot is eager to taste the Anfield atmosphere from the touchline.

Slot admits he's excited by the prospect.

“I visited the club once because I knew Pepijn (Lijnders), so I know how it feels when you are in the stadium,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“But to be there as the manager will probably be a bit more different than being there as a fan. It’s going to be really special I suppose.

“I’m used to Feyenoord, which is a fanbase that is really enthusiastic as well and is known for the atmosphere.

“I’m hoping and expecting that this goes one level up, not only in terms of the quality of the players but also in the way the fans will back the team. Like I said, I’m looking forward to it.”

