Argentina make surprise call for Man Utd winger Garnacho

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has not been named in the Olympics squad for Argentina.

While the Albiceleste had been hoping to take Garnacho to Paris for the summer games, United have stepped in.

Given he is at Copa America and had a long season with over 50 appearances, United want him to rest before the new campaign.

In fact, the Manchester Evening News claims that United did not receive a request from the Argentinian FA.

The two parties appear to have come to an understanding about Garnacho’s future.

He is seen as a first teamer for Argentina for the future and one who both club and country want to protect.