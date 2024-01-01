Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Argentina make surprise call for Man Utd winger Garnacho

Argentina make surprise call for Man Utd winger Garnacho
Argentina make surprise call for Man Utd winger Garnacho
Argentina make surprise call for Man Utd winger GarnachoAction Plus
Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has not been named in the Olympics squad for Argentina.

While the Albiceleste had been hoping to take Garnacho to Paris for the summer games, United have stepped in.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Given he is at Copa America and had a long season with over 50 appearances, United want him to rest before the new campaign.

In fact, the Manchester Evening News claims that United did not receive a request from the Argentinian FA.

The two parties appear to have come to an understanding about Garnacho’s future.

He is seen as a first teamer for Argentina for the future and one who both club and country want to protect.

Mentions
Garnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Argentina coach Scaloni explains holding back Man Utd winger Garnacho
Al Hilal plan bid for Man Utd dazzler Garnacho
Argentina coach Scaloni has good news for Man Utd winger Garnacho