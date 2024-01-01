Argentina coach Scaloni explains holding back Man Utd winger Garnacho

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has explained holding back Alejandro Garnacho at the Copa America.

The Manchester United winger is yet to appear in the tournament.

“I need to put him in, someone else has to come out,” said Scaloni. “It is very easy for you, but it is not easy for me to make that decision.

“We would love for him to play because he is a boy who gives us a very good freshness, but when you make the game plan, he has the intention that maybe he can come in and then the game changes.

“He still hasn’t had the opportunity, but we hope to give it to him and that he can take advantage of it. If he does it well he makes it difficult for both the coach and his team-mate.”

Looking ahead to the weekend’s match against Peru, Scaloni continued: “It is possible that Garnacho and (Valentin) Carboni will play.

“Let’s see why there are more than 10 players on the bench. Don’t look at what the team is going to be like, but the logical thing would be that they have minutes because they are guys who can contribute to us.

“The boys who didn’t play these games are going to play because I need to see them and they deserve them.”