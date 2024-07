Argentina coach Scaloni has good news for Man Utd winger Garnacho

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni says he's taking Alejandro Garnacho to the Copa America.

The Manchester United winger has been on the fringes of Scaloni's plans going into the Copa.

But he says the youngster will be with Argentina for the tournament.

Scaloni stated: "Alejandro Garnacho will be part of our squad. He's going with us, that's for sure."

The United player so far has five Argentina caps.