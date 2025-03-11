Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
West Ham announce that Antonio will return for Newcastle clash after horror crash
Chelsea to steal away Man Utd midfielder Mainoo after huge wage demands are made

Areola urges West Ham not to dwell on Bruno's disputed winner

Paul Vegas
Areola urges West Ham not to dwell on Bruno's disputed winner
Areola urges West Ham not to dwell on Bruno's disputed winnerAction Plus
West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola was left frustrated after defeat at home to Newcastle.

Bruno Guimaraes struck a disputed winner on Monday night as the visitors triumphed 1-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Areola told West Ham's website:  “When you think about the game, we were solid all game, and we concede that goal.

“It's frustrating to lose like that, but it's what we did and we need to improve. 

“I'm not a ref, the ref has a big job to do during a game. It's part of the game, we have to move on and stay focused and strong.”

Areola also produced a wonder save to rescue Max Kilman from scoring an own goal.

He added, "On the action, I thought it was the striker, but it was Max. 

"During training, we've been practicing footwork and decisions and to be on the feet and to be ready to push.

"Lucky for me tonight, I've made that save. I'm happy with that save, but I'm frustrated about the result. It's always like that when you lose or when you don't get points. The team comes first."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAreola AlphonseBruno GuimaraesWest HamNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Agents offer Porto striker Aghehowa to Newcastle
Howe cools double Newcastle injury scare after winning at West Ham
West Ham defender Kilman: Newcastle winner shouldn't have been given