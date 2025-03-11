Tribal Football
West Ham defender Kilman: Newcastle winner shouldn't have been given

West Ham defender Max Kilman insists defeat at home to Newcastle was undeserved on Monday night.

Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' winner, with West Ham claiming Kilman was shoved in the back by Alexander Isak before Bruno tapped home.

“I don’t think the goal should have been given,” said Kilman afterwards. “I’m an honest player. I was going for the ball and I felt a push in the back.

“It was a strong push. Even if I was pushed and I felt like I would have won it, I would have won it. But he pushed me with two hands in the back, and I couldn’t keep my balance.

“I think the foul on Jarrod (Bowen), soon after their goal, was a penalty as well. I’ve just looked back at it and it looked like a penalty.

“But that’s football, and there are fine margins. It was a tight game, with not a lot between us, but they scored with one of their opportunities and we didn’t take our chances."

The match also saw Michail Antonio return to the stadium to see the match after his car accident.

"He’s such a great guy, and a top, top player," added Kilman. Even just having him back at the training ground has given us all a big boost, so that’s another positive to take forward.”

