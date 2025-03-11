Howe cools double Newcastle injury scare after winning at West Ham
Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope had injury scares on the night.
But Howe told Chronicle Live: "We're hopeful that we have a clean bill of health. I don't think you ever know until the next day or two, but at the moment, I think we look OK."
Asked why Pope was named ahead of goalkeeper rival Martin Dubravka, Howe said: "I always do that. And players can change always change your mind in training by how they train and how they play. Nick has played our last three Premier League games, I thought he played really well tonight.
"The goalkeeper situation has not been clear as both goalkeepers have been high-class. I was pleased with Nick today."
Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' goal, with the Toon now looking forward to next week's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.
Howe continued: "That is one of our best wins of the season, not in terms of performance but desire and heart.
"All the big ingredients you need to be a successful team. You need to win when the game is tight and find a way to get over the line. We defended really well after the first three minutes which were a bit scary. Deserved win.
"That’s why for me it was such a good win, it would be easy for the players to be distracted but they were present."