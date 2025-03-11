Howe cools double Newcastle injury scare after winning at West Ham

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists there's no injury worries after victory at West Ham on Monday night.

Sandro Tonali and Nick Pope had injury scares on the night.

But Howe told Chronicle Live: "We're hopeful that we have a clean bill of health. I don't think you ever know until the next day or two, but at the moment, I think we look OK."

Asked why Pope was named ahead of goalkeeper rival Martin Dubravka, Howe said: "I always do that. And players can change always change your mind in training by how they train and how they play. Nick has played our last three Premier League games, I thought he played really well tonight.

"The goalkeeper situation has not been clear as both goalkeepers have been high-class. I was pleased with Nick today."

Newcastle won 1-0 thanks to Bruno Guimaraes' goal, with the Toon now looking forward to next week's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Howe continued: "That is one of our best wins of the season, not in terms of performance but desire and heart.

"All the big ingredients you need to be a successful team. You need to win when the game is tight and find a way to get over the line. We defended really well after the first three minutes which were a bit scary. Deserved win.

"That’s why for me it was such a good win, it would be easy for the players to be distracted but they were present."