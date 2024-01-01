Hermansen finds praise for Leicester form "a bit hollow"

Mads Hermansen has been a stand out player for Leicester City so far this season, but says he feels that any praise for him feels empty when he is still on the losing team.

The Dane has shown off his excellent shot-stopping ability and kept his first clean sheet of the season against Bournemouth in his last appearance as the Foxes climbed out of the relegation zone.

For Hermansen, however, Leicester need to gain better results before he can take any compliments on his performances. He spoke to Tipsbladet about how, despite his fantastic games so far, he wants the side to do better.

“It has been quite nice," he said. "On a team level, we might have liked to see a point or two more on the account, but it has been as it has been. Overall, it has been okay, but there is also room for improvement.

“(At Arsenal) it was busy, but that's how it is sometimes. I'm happy that I was able to contribute with a few saves, but of course it ended with zero points, so there wasn't much to celebrate afterwards either.

“It's nice to hear that people think I've done a good job, but as you say, the best effort from a losing team's goalkeeper, that's nice, but it sounds a bit hollow, one way or another. Not the statements, you know, but the feeling for me. It's nice to be able to contribute, but of course I'm tired of the fact that we couldn't hold on to the one point.”

Steve Cooper’s side have picked up five out of 15 possible points in their last three games and face a struggling Southampton side in their next Premier League fixture.