Archer returns to Aston Villa as clause activated

Forward Cameron Archer has now officially returned to Aston Villa this summer.

The attacker was sold by the Midlands club to Sheffield United for £18 million a year ago.

Much as they are doing with Jaden Philogene, Villa have enacted a clause in the Archer deal.

Sheffield United only had to pay a £3 million installment on the transfer last summer.

Instead of paying the remainder of the fee, the player can come back to Villa and the Blades do not owe any more money.

A statement from the Blades confirmed: "Sheffield United can confirm that Cameron Archer has returned to Aston Villa under terms of the initial transfer agreement. Thanks for your efforts, Cam.”

