Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa admitted that Bournemouth deserved their 2-1 Premier League win on Sunday (November 29).

Fulham are teetering just above the bottom three with 11 points from their 12 games, two ahead of 18th placed Sunderland.

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As for Bournemouth, they’re in the best form in the club’s history, winning 11 straight games across all competitions, moving into fifth.

Speaking to Sky Spors after the game, Fulham boss Arbeloa admitted that his side were outclassed by Bournemouth at Craven Cottage.

"It was a hard game against a very good team. We didn't feel comfortable during the game, they pressed so well, won so many duals," he said.

“It wasn't our best day. We had some chances to draw the game but I think at the end we couldn't score so we need to think about the next game."

On Calvin Bassey's mistake for Bournemouth's opener: "Some mistakes when you lose the ball against teams like Bournemouth, they have pace in front and we knew 40 or 50% of their goals came from counter attacks.

“But that is football and you can make mistakes, and they punished us.

"When we concede the second goal it was hard, but with the subs we tried to give more energy. The fullbacks did well but Bournemouth defended really well and they deserved to win.

"They are winning so many games because they are playing well. have very good players and have that confidence. Even against Celta Vigo they were playing with 10 men and they won the game. They are in that momentum."

On how they can recover: "We need to think about the next game against Tottenham so this week is going to be busy and we need to be ready. The best thing when you lose a game is to play as soon as possible."