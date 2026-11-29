Bournemouth midfielder Marcus Tavernier reacted to his side's incredible winning run after their 2-1 Premier League victory over Fulham on Sunday (November 29).

Bournemouth are the Premier League’s in-form side as their win over Fulham takes them fifth, just one point off the Champions League places.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marco Rose’s side have now won 11 straight games across all competitions, the best winning run in the club’s history.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Tavernier, who scored the opener, wants to continue making history with the club.

"It's incredible the run we are on a the moment. But it's no surprise we're on it with the way we are playing at the moment. We just want to continue. We're buzzing that we've won another game, but we have to continue this form and continue to keep pushing,” he said.

On scoring Bournemouth's first goal: "Everyone knows the way we play is high counter pressing and that goal is the best example of it. To put the ball in the back of the net from five yards out, I'll take everyday of the week."

On what they hope to achieve this season: "We've changed the narrative of Bournemouth Football Club in the sense of where we're pushing in the table.

“We want to continue to make history for Bournemouth and hopefully at the end of the season we can have something to celebrate."