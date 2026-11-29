Bournemouth head coach Marco Rose hailed his side's 'remarkable' 11-game winning run following their 2-1 Premier League victory of Fulham on Sunday (November 29).

Goals from forwards Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert were enough to see Bournemouth beat Alvaro Arbeloa’s struggling Fulham at Craven Cottage.

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Bournemouth have now won 11 straight games across all competitions, the best winning run in the club’s history.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Rose, who only joined in the summer, hailed his side’s form as ‘remarkable.’

"It was a good game to watch. Both sides played quite well. A lot of chances an in the end I am quite happy with the win and the performance of my lads,” he said.

On winning an 11th straight game: "I'm just impressed that we do it again and again. We've done it for 11 games in a row. We deserve to win at the end, it's not just lucky. We deserve to win with our attitude and the way we played."

On the quality of the team: "If you have Justin (Kluivert) from the bench, or Amine Adli, who is not getting into the game, you see the quality of our game. We changed after 60 minutes and in 62 we scored a goal and the subs were involved. You can see the togetherness and the quality of our squad."

On recovering from a poor start to the season: "This kind of run is something remarkable. It's what I say always, we should maintain it. Remember the times after the Chelsea game (5-1 defeat), that's why we really appreciate to have this kind of situation."

On Kluivert's red card: "The referee has a point of view and Justin showed me the situation in a video. He waved his hand a little bit. The referee told me he did it twice and so at the end we have to take it. We miss him for one game and then we continue."