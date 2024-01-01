Appleton returns to Man Utd in key appointment

Tribal Football
Ex-loans manager Michael Appleton is returning to Manchester United in the same role.

Per The Mail, the former United youth player is ready to work under new owners INEOS.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth, who was installed this summer, has a close relationship with Appleton.

Former Tranmere physio Les Parry is presently in the role, but will be replaced imminently.

Appleton will be tasked with ensuring that United’s young players find the ideal loan moves to further their development.

