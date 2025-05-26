Antony on his struggles at Man Utd: I went days without eating, staying locked in my room

Manchester United loanee Antony has enjoyed life at Real Betis this season and has now revealed his struggles at his parent side, which he will soon return to.

United are desperate to offload a group of outcast players under manager Ruben Amorim who will be very happy to see the Brazilian international loving life at the La Liga side which will only boost his price in the coming months. The 25 year old joined manager Manuel Pellegrini’s side in January after being frozen out at United by Amorim and abused by United fans who believed he was not fit to wear the badge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Antony gave an emotional interview on hard life was at Old Trafford both mentally and physically.

“(Betis) changed a lot because i needed to find myself, because of everything I went through in my personal life.

“As I said, I wanted to do things, but they didn’t see to work out because I wasn’t happy, I didn’t feel that desire to play football, and I needed to find myself and be happy again because playing football was always something I loved.

“I went through difficult times (at Manchester United) when I no longer felt that pleasure. I even always told my brother, I told him that I couldn't take it anymore.”

His older brother, Emerson, who continues to play an invaluable role in shaping his career and life so far, was the one to keep him going through the hard times. Without him it’s likely Antony would never have found success at Betis and would not have helped them to the Conference League final and a spot in Europe next season.

Antony thanked him and his family for being on his side in what was the toughest point in his career so far before he escaped the Premier League side.

“(My brother) told me to hold on a little longer, that things were going to change. It even made me emotional, because they were very hard days for me.

“Only I know what it was like to be there at home, not having the strength to even play with my son, going days without eating, staying locked in my room.

“So, for me it was very complicated, but thank God, with the help of my family and mainly with the help of God, I managed to get ahead and today I am very happy here.”