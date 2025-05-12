Juventus join race to sign Man United winger Antony

Juventus are the latest club to reportedly show interest in Man United ace Antony who looks set to leave the Premier League club permanently this summer.

The 26-year-old is loving life away from Old Trafford, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in his 22 games across all competitions for Real Betis.

Betis are said to be doing everything they can to turn Antony’s loan deal into a permanent one this summer, but several European giants are starting to take notice.

Football Espana now claims that Juventus and Atletico have both registered an interest in the Brazilian.

The report claims Betis won’t be able to afford Antony if they don’t qualify for next season’s Champions League with Man United’s asking price set at €40-50 million (£33.5-42m).

No matter what happens, it appears he has no future with Ruben Amorim’s squad having failed to live up to the £86 million transfer fee.