Antony credits Spanish weather for Real Betis success

Manchester United winger Antony believes his success with Real Betis has been thanks to the Spanish weather.

Antony has instantly rebuilt his career and reputation since joining Betis on-loan to the end of the season in January.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since his arrival, the Brazil attacker has four goals and four assists in just ten appearances.

Antony told local TV: “The city has also played a lot, which is better (than Manchester) and good here.

“I am very happy here with it. And the sun here helps a lot. You’re every day at noon, awake, listening to yourself, I go to sleep smiling and that’s the most important thing for me."

United are prepared to sell Antony this summer for a price of £40m.