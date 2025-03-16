Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti furious facing Villarreal tonight: I don't understand it!
France coach Deschamps reveals talks with Pogba about next move
Ratcliffe: I'll quit Man Utd if abuse reaches Glazer levels
Bayern Munich rocked as Arsenal make contact with Williams agents

Antony credits Spanish weather for Real Betis success

Carlos Volcano
Antony credits Spanish weather for Real Betis success
Antony credits Spanish weather for Real Betis successLaLiga
Manchester United winger Antony believes his success with Real Betis has been thanks to the Spanish weather.

Antony has instantly rebuilt his career and reputation since joining Betis on-loan to the end of the season in January.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since his arrival, the Brazil attacker has four goals and four assists in just ten appearances.

Antony told local TV: “The city has also played a lot, which is better (than Manchester) and good here.

“I am very happy here with it. And the sun here helps a lot. You’re every day at noon, awake, listening to yourself, I go to sleep smiling and that’s the most important thing for me."

United are prepared to sell Antony this summer for a price of £40m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAntonyBetisManchester UnitedLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Agent details Antony's Real Betis move and Man Utd future
Real Betis chief Alarcon: We surprised Man Utd with Antony report