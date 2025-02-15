Agent details Antony's Real Betis move and Man Utd future

Agent Junior Pedroso says the future of Antony is wide open as he stars on-loan with Real Betis.

The Manchester United winger already boasts two goals in two weeks as a Betis player.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pedroso told Fabrizio Romano: "When we started to think about and plan Antony's temporary transfe , we knew it would be a short-term project. Our concern was that he and his family would adapt quickly and find a style of play that would enhance their characteristics.

"Everyone's opinion was unanimou. After that, we made a map of the clubs where he could play and we came to the conclusion that Betis was the ideal destination. Spanish football greatly reinforces Antony 's main technical and physical characteristics . He has more freedom to use all his skills to the benefit of attacking effectiveness. That's why we said yes, and Manchester United also approved it.

"I can tell you that clubs in England also wanted Antony , he had the chance to stay in the Premier League , but we preferred Real Betis . I can also reveal that clubs from the Saudi Pro League contacted us for possible transfers. It was another option, but Spain was the best possible one for the player."

Of Antony's future, he continued: "Yes, I can confirm that there is no purchase option clause in the contract. So Antony will be a Manchester United player from July. Antony respects Amorim a lot , that's for sure. But in January we understood that his moment at the club was not good, so Manchester United also understood that going out on loan was the best way for Antony to recover his best form.

"I think football is very dynamic. There are no long-term plans to make. There may still be a few more chapters in his story with Manchester United , or there may not be. This will depend on many factors that involve decisions by the club and by him in the near future."