Antonio Conte to join Man Utd? Iconic Premier League manager drops hint on future

Legendary Italian manager Antonio Conte has spoken on his future as he remains without a job.

Conte has won seven league titles with five different clubs during his career including Bari, Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli but the iconic head coach remains without a role.

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After leaving Napoli by mutual consent, one year before his contract was due to expire, Conte is still looking for his next opportunity.

Despite being linked with the Italy role, Roberto Mancini was handed the role with the national side, which kept Conte in limbo.

Conte, who won the Scudetto and the Supercoppa Italian with Napoli before departing, commented on his future as he revealed he had a special project in mind.

"If you go to a club where the history speaks for itself - a history made up of trophies, league titles and victories - you can only honour that history in one way: by having the ambition to bring that club back, if it isn't there today, to fight for those goals.

"I know full well that only one team can win every year, but I must carry in my heart, and instil in the hearts of the fans, my players and my directors, that spark, that hope that makes you say, "f***, we can win". You only make history by winning.

"There are many clubs that have somewhat lost sight of their history. I'd like to go to one of these clubs to dust off that history and make it shine once more.

"Clubs where there's pressure, where, ultimately, you know full well that you're not going there just to take part, but to compete."

His comments have prompted the Daily Mail to link the Italian coach to Manchester United, a side who have fallen far from their perch.

The Red Devils have not won a league title for well over a decade and have blown through several top managers in an attempt to find success. Conte could be next on that list as he tries to find a project that suits him.