Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage bill

Chelsea are ready to make some space in their squad and on the wage bill this winter.

The Blues are preparing to offload five players that are no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are three who will likely depart.

Per the BBC, they will also move along youngster Harvey Vale, while Alexa Matos is also in danger.

Each of these players is seen as being surplus to requirements, given the club’s huge squad size.

The Blues are also bringing in other young players from South America in the next 6 to 18 months, such as Kendry Paez.