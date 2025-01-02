Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte plus Sporting CP pair offered to AC Milan
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage bill

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage bill
Chelsea set to sell FIVE players this winter to free up wage billAction Plus
Chelsea are ready to make some space in their squad and on the wage bill this winter.

The Blues are preparing to offload five players that are no longer wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are three who will likely depart.

Per the BBC, they will also move along youngster Harvey Vale, while Alexa Matos is also in danger.

Each of these players is seen as being surplus to requirements, given the club’s huge squad size.

The Blues are also bringing in other young players from South America in the next 6 to 18 months, such as Kendry Paez.

Mentions
Casadei CesareChilwell BenChukwuemeka CarneyVale HarveyMatos AlexandreChelseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Torino and Chelsea haggle over clause in Casadei deal
Chilwell exit not straightforward for Chelsea
Chelsea receive loan offer from Torino for Italian starlet