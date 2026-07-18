Tottenham reject Newcastle's £46M bid for Bergvall as De Zerbi hangs on to midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have turned down a £46m bid for Lucas Bergvall from Newcastle United.

Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison, Kolo Muani and Cristian Romero have been named as players that Tottenham are keen on offloading this summer under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

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However, despite their transfer list being made clear, Newcastle launched a bid for Bergvall this week which was outright rejected by the North London side.

Despite the rejection, it was reported last month that Bergvall had informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club this summer as he desires regular game time that Tottenham have not been able to offer.

Both clubs have already done major business with each other this summer following Sandro Tonali’s £100M move to North London earlier this month.

Newcastle’s bid comes after Nottingham Forest saw their £38m transfer offer rejected as Tottenham hold firm on their ambitions to keep the young midfielder.

Bergvall has gone to make 78 appearances, scoring twice and registering nine assists for Tottenham since he snubbed Barcelona to join the club in 2024.

With five years remaining on Bergvall's current deal which the 20-year-old signed just 15 months ago, Tottenham are in a very strong position to keep Bergvall despite his desire to leave the club and hunt for game time elsewhere.