Anderlecht to win race for Brentford defender Zanka

Anderlecht to win race for Brentford defender Zanka

Anderlecht are set to win the race for Brentford defender Mathias Zanka Jørgensen.

The Danish veteran has also been in talks with former club FC Copenhagen.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Tipsbladet says Zanka will join Anderlecht in a free transfer and on a one-year contract.

Zanka, now 34, earned a Bees deal last summer after initially being released. An impressive preseason convinced management to deal him in.

For Brentford, he made 48 appearances.