Analysis: Where Kerkez must improve to replace Robertson in Liverpool XI

At 21 years of age, Milos Kerkez has seemingly landed his dream move to reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The youngster, shortlisted for the 2024/25 Men's PFA Young Player of the Year award, was effusive during his opening interviews as a Red.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's a real honour for me, a privilege to come to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. I'm just really, really happy and excited," he said.

"After this, I'll go home and in my hometown enjoy a few days, and then I can't really wait to come back and put the training kit on and start to train and prepare for the season."

Kerkez has made his name thanks to some stunning performances for Bournemouth over the past couple of seasons.

Goals and assist output has to be improved

During the time spent on the south coast, the Serbian (who plays for the Hungarian national team) made 74 appearances for the Cherries, 65 of which were as a starter.

Known for his ability to get forward and offer a supplementary attacking presence, his two goals and five assists in two seasons will need to be improved upon if he wants to be a success under Arne Slot.

Current left-back, Andrew Robertson, scored three in the same time frame, with a significantly better output in terms of assists (12).

Andy Robertson Radar Graphic 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

All of 'Robbo's' goals came in the 2023/24 campaign, with a shot accuracy of 77.8% and a shot conversion rate of 25%, whilst Kerkez scored his brace of goals last season, with a less than convincing 45.5% shot accuracy and conversion rate of just 10.5%.

If the modus operandi is for Kerkez to take the Scottish captain's starting spot, there's a reasonable argument that he still has a way to go before he does just that.

For a start, Robertson's lowest pass completion stat over the past two campaigns is an impressive 84.1%, whereas Kerkez's best showing in this regard is 83.1%.

Milos Kerkez Radar Graphic 2024/25 Opta by Stats Peform

The Scot has remained consistent with his passing, remaining in the mid to high 80s in terms of his accuracy, whilst Kerkez has generally stayed within the mid-70s range.

One could argue that, with respect, Liverpool are and have been a much better passing side than Bournemouth, and once he's used to that level, Kerkez should see his numbers improve.

Notwithstanding that, Andoni Iraola has had the Cherries playing some of the most attractive football in the English top-flight too, of course.

Kerkez relishes the physical side of the game

The primary concern of both players remains their defensive aptitude, and 62 tackles won from 113 attempted between 23/24 and 24/25 is a reasonable effort from the youngster, and compares favourably with Robertson's 73 won from 127 attempted.

59 interceptions and 52 headed clearances denote that there's one side of the Scotsman's game where he is currently second best. Kerkez has posted 71 interceptions and 69 headed clearances by comparison, and it's arguably this part of his game that helped to pique Liverpool's interest in him.

Milos Kerkez tackles vs Aston Villa Opta by Stats Perform

​One can't say that Robertson isn't combative or competitive because that side of his game has often been seen, however, it's clear that whilst Kerkez needs to improve in a number of other areas, the more physical side of the game isn't a problem for him and with the right development under Liverpool's fitness coaches, he's only going to get stronger as he approaches his peak.

He's also been involved in more one-on-ones than his 31-year-old contemporary (533 to 481) and won more (287) than he's lost (246), though 291 ball recoveries is significantly less than Robertson's 434.

Makes sense for Arne Slot to start with Robertson

Depending on what Arne Slot has in mind for next season, it would make sense for the Dutchman to start with his tried and tested players and, in Kerkez's case, the incentive is there for him to dislodge Robertson.

In trying to do exactly that, the Scot will be aware that he also has to up his levels if he wants to remain a starter, knowing that the younger man is breathing down his neck and ready to take his starting spot at a moment's notice.

Kerkez's signing is also likely to ensure that another Liverpool ace will find his first-team appearances even harder to come by now.

Tsimikas on his way out?

Robertson's understudy, Konstantinos 'Kostas' Tsimikas, has played just 2,292 minutes across 42 games in the past two seasons, less than half of Kerkez's 5,914 at Bournemouth and significantly lower than the Scot's 7,607 minutes.

It's therefore difficult to see the 29-year-old Greek international, who has rarely let the club down when called upon, hanging around for too much longer at Anfield.

Assuming that Tsimikas moves on this summer or during the next transfer window, that would leave a straight shoot-out between Kerkez and Robertson for the right to be the preferred left-back next season.

That's a mouth-watering battle in anyone's book...