Analysis: How Delap can become instantly Chelsea's No1 striker

Although Ipswich Town spent just the one season back in the Premier League after a 22-year absence, the form of their frontman, Liam Delap, was one of the high points in a disappointing campaign.

The 22-year-old could be termed as a 'traditional' centre-forward given the way in which he rampaged through opposition defences and helped himself to 12 of Ipswich's 36 goals in 2024/25.

​Though it's often believed that the more modern-day striker needs a few more tools in their armoury, Delap showed beyond doubt that there's still a place for those players who are only interested in putting the ball in the back of the net.

Liam Delap xG for Ipswich Town during 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

Just because there may not be anything particularly fancy about his all-round play, that doesn't discount Delap from being one of those players who looks to have the brightest of futures in the game.

He won't give defenders a moment's peace, bullying and harrying them throughout 90 minutes of what is usually an all-action performance.

Chelsea saw off Premier League competition to sign Delap

Chelsea have clearly seen enough already to part with £30m to make him their first signing of this summer, whilst Manchester United, Newcastle and Everton were also apparently interested in his services.

"I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach," Delap said after putting pen to paper.

"It's going to be an incredible place for me to develop, and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies."

One would expect that, despite needing to hone the other aspects of his game, Delap isn't moving to Stamford Bridge to sit on the bench.

Chelsea's strikers underperformed in 2024/25

Nicolas Jackson was Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca's striker of choice during 2024/25, though he managed only 10 goals himself, as well as five assists.

Christopher Nkunku, who has never really played his best football in west London, scored a paltry seven goals in 31 games, and it would be no surprise whatsoever if he were the fall guy.

The ability that Delap has in holding up the ball and bringing teammates into play is second to none, and his size and build will ensure that he'll win more headers than he loses.

Liam Delap radar graphic for 2024/25 Opta by Stats Perform

That Cole Palmer both scored the most goals (15) and provided the most assists (12), says an awful lot about why the Blues haven't hung about regarding bringing in a proven goalscorer and a player who could be a real asset thanks to his skill set.

A player who won 61 of his aerial duels last season will be just what his Chelsea attacking colleagues need, but oddly enough, none of Delap's 12 goals were headers. Eleven of them came from inside the box and whilst that evidences goalscoring ability in the penalty area, that's still a criminal waste of one of the core strengths of his natural game.

Delap should be looking at 20+ goals per season

With the likes of Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke supplying the bullets in future, however, there's a reasonable enough expectation that things will quickly change in that regard.

When you consider that Delap won't have to go foraging for chances himself, a significant upgrade in the number of goals he scores should follow.

Arguably, he should be a 20+ goals a season man in a team set up to take full advantage of what he can bring to the table.

Ipswich Town's Liam Delap celebrates scoring Bradley Collyer, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Though that puts immediate pressure on him, the standard of Delap's performances for Ipswich and the way in which he took responsibility in most games would suggest that he won't be fazed by an extra layer of weight on his broad shoulders.

"He's trying to improve every day and take on the challenge of playing in the Premier League," Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said about the striker last season.

"I've spoken to him about taking on the challenge of leading a team because when you're that number nine in a team that has come from where we've come from, it's a lot of responsibility.

"He's taking each day as it comes and not focusing any further than that. I think that's exactly the right thing to do."

Chelsea have to ensure Delap becomes attacking focal point

His 60.4% shooting accuracy in McKenna's emerging side in 24/25 was better than both Jackson (54.7%) and Nkunku (60%). 32 shots on target also trumped Nkuku's 20 and was just shy of Jackson's 36.

If Delap can manage that in a team that were playing football for Premier League survival, imagine what he could do with a squad who have aspirations to win the game's biggest prizes.

Enzo Maresca has to see him as the focal point of Chelsea's attack moving forward too.

Liam Delap's touches in the box against West Ham Opta by Stats Perform

He's a striker who can play just as well with his back to goal or on the shoulder of the last defender and whose brute strength as much as his skill on the ball is something that the Blues have long been missing.

Indeed, with power, pace and an eye for goal, it may well be that Delap proves to be the missing piece in the puzzle as far as his manager is concerned.

The world is certainly his oyster next season.