Amorim wants Man Utd to bring back Carreras

Manchester United’s incoming boss wants to sign a star the club sold recently.

The Red Devils have brought in the 39-year-old Portuguese Ruben Amorim as their new head coach.

Amorim joins on November 11th after his duties at Sporting CP come to an end, as it is the start of the international break.

Per The Sun, Amorim is said to have told United to bring Alvaro Fernandez Carreras back to the club.

The 21-year-old left-back has enjoyed his time at Benfica since initially going on loan last winter.

There is a buyback clause within the deal, which means United can sign him for a relatively modest fee.

