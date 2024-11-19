Amorim urges Man Utd to scout Galatasaray attacker ahead of January market

Galatasaray attacker Yunus Akgun is being linked with Manchester United.

Sabah says Akgun is a favourite of new United manager Ruben Amorim and a January move is being considered.

Amorim wanted to sign the 24 year-old Turkey international while in charge of Sporting CP.

And the Portuguese has instructed United management to post a scout to watch Akgun leading up to the winter market.

The attacker has six goals with two assists in 16 appearances for Galatasaray this season.

