Amorim to use his Man Utd squad to the limit with PSR strain revealed

Ansser Sadiq
Amorim to use his Man Utd squad to the limit as PSR strain revealed
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim will be expected to get more out of his current squad.

While the Red Devils will always look to strengthen in the market, funds are tight at Old Trafford.

Amorim will not have as much of a transfer spend as previous boss Erik ten Hag, particularly in Ten Hag’s first and second summers at the club.

Per The Mirror and other outlets, United are in some PSR strain and want to avoid any fines or penalties.

The club will be hoping that Amorim can get more out of the signings they made this summer.

He will also be expected to dip into the youth team when necessary to fill out his squad.

