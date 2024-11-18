Man Utd top brass happy with Amorim first impressions

New Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is impressing the club’s decision makers.

The Portuguese former Sporting CP boss has only been at United for a little over a week.While the 39-year-old has a lot to do, The Mail states that he has impressed the club’s hierarchy.

The young coach is said to have an “air of self-assurance” about him around the place.

United fans will be hoping those impressions can translate into on pitch success.

In his first interview with club media, Amorim admitted that he will need time, which he can only earn through wins.