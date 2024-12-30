Amorim remains confident of Man Utd success: I see the right ingredients

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists the squad has "many of the ingredients" to turn their fortunes around.

Amorim was upbeat in today's match programme notes ahead of their clash with Newcastle.

“When I took this job, I knew that I was signing up for a lot of work,” writes Amorim in the United Review.

“If we are to make the long-term changes that we want to make to Manchester United, then we have to go through that step by step. We are looking to implement a new way of playing, at the busiest time of the year, so there are short-term costs for our long-term aims.

“I will say, though, that the players are working hard to take on and use all the new information and instructions they are getting. The longer they do this, the easier it will become for them, and then the comfort and confidence in our game will grow.”

He also said: “We also have to work on longer-term objectives such as creating the right environment and culture for success, and working on the pathway between our Academy and first team to develop players with the qualities we need to reach our high ambitions as a club.

"I have seen enough in the last few weeks to recognise that we have many of the ingredients we need for success, and I remain as convinced as I was on my first day here that we will achieve it.”