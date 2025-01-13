Amorim pushed if Rashford has "played last Man Utd game"

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim batted away questions about Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup third round at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

After a 1-1 draw following normal time and extra time, Joshua Zirkzee netted the vital penalty in the shootout.

On Rashford, Amorim stated: "I don't know. I don't know, we'll see. He is a player for Manchester United. We'll see.

“He has to work. He has to represent this club, and he loves this club, but I have to make choices. (I) already spoke about how I make the choices. So it is what it is.

“So let's continue. Let's see the next game. And like I said, I have to make a selection."