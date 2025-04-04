Amorim on Sir Alex Ferguson's success at Man Utd: That is not possible nowadays

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of the clash with Manchester City this weekend.

Amorim will be hoping he can mastermind another defeat against City after multiple wins against them this season. He first provided some mixed team news, including the likes of Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt, Kobbie Mainoo and other United stars who could return for Sunday’s game.

On Mount, he said: "Yes, he can start, but we have to manage his minutes still."

He then gave an update on De Ligt and Mainoo who will not play a full 90 minutes against City but could feature in the weeks to come.

"I think Kobbie is returning to training, so we’ll see and assess for this game already," said our head coach. "Of course, he cannot play a full game, he’s a long time without training.

"I think Matta (de Ligt) has an issue. He has something during the game (at Forest) and we have to assess. I think the rest is normal.”

He next opened up on United’s title chances next year and admitted that it would be crazy for him to think his side has a strong chance of competing for something that is still well out of their reach.

"I understand, I’m not naive, what I don’t want is sometimes it’s for me, we need a lot of years to be competitive," Amorim said. "I cannot think like that, I cannot manage that, it’s not in me.

"That’s why I’m putting pressure on myself. I know we are not going to be the biggest contender in the next year or two years, I know we need to do a lot of things. We are doing a lot of things, putting some standards and sometimes we change players because they’re not just here. Sometimes they have to learn how to adjust to our new standards, I know that so it’s really hard to do something like that in one year.

"Then we have to change a lot of things, we are changing a lot of staff, we are changing a lot of things inside the club. I know that it is going to take time but I will not think like that and I will not say I need a lot of years, I cannot manage that.

"We are preparing for something that we have to change a lot next year. So next year is our goal. I am not going to say we are going to win the title next year, I am not crazy.

"What I’m saying is that I don’t want this conversation that we need a lot of years. Let’s keep it calm, we are in a rush. We are suffering a lot to be so much better next year and that is our goal. And sometimes things can happen. I don’t know. I don’t want to be that guy who is here and says we need a lot of time. I will not be that coach."

Finally, he again spoke on ambition and how he deals with the pressure of those who believe United should be back to lifting silverware despite his short time at the club.

"For me, from next season we need to be so much better because this is a massive club and I like to put that pressure on me and everyone here.

"I think the focus must be how to improve our team in every aspect. The Premier League is so different, I have a lot of people saying Sir Alex Ferguson took three or four years to win something. It is not possible nowadays because you have to speak three times and give three interviews before every game so the pressure is completely different.

"Any team in the Premier League can win. But we are Manchester United. There are a lot of good things, there are bad things. No matter the context, we have to be there with the best ones. We will have to face a lot of adversity and a lot of big teams, more than in the past but let’s focus on that and try to win the next game."