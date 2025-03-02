Amorim on Man Utd experience: I've learned here I won't die if I lose three consecutive games

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he and the board are in-sync on the club's future plans.

Amorim was speaking ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie with Fulham.

"I see a clear path, and I see that from the board also," he said. "They are also doing difficult changes.

"They are not popular but they are doing it because they have a vision. In the future we need to show some results. You can do a lot of changes but if you don't have results, people don't feel confident and happy.

"The good thing is we have a clear path. Now (it) is hard but we are doing things to achieve success in the future."

On United's problems, Amorim feels he's learned a lot of new skills.

"Better (coach) is hard to say, because I am not winning games," he said. "But in three months here, I live certain things that I think make me a more complete manager.

"Sometimes you need to lose and be in a poor situation to grow. I am not going to die if I lose three games in a row. I learned that here. I can cope and maintain my energy. I am learning a lot about myself and the players - but I prefer to win games."