Man Utd boss Amorim: My opinion is more important than Roy Keane's because I am the coach

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of his FA Cup clash with Fulham this weekend.

After a narrow victory against Ipswich Town in midweek, United will be hoping to replicate their last result against the Cottagers which saw them cruise to a 1-0 result thanks to a late goal from Lisandro Martinez. With many top teams already out of the competition, United have a strong chance of challenging for the FA Cup in what has been a disappointing season so far under Amorim.

Amorim first spoke on winger Alejandro Garnacho who he says will pay for a meal for his team-mates as punishment for heading straight to the tunnel after being substituted in Wednesday’s win over Ipswich.

“He came to me, to my office,” said Amorim.

“I did some investigation. He (Garnacho) went to dressing room, watched the game, then went home. It is not an issue but I told him that at Manchester United everything is an issue. At this club, perception is important, perception is important.

“He will pay for dinner for all the team. That is it.”

Roy Keane's comments on Bruno Fernandes being a poor captain at the club made huge waves this week but Amorim brushed them aside and stated that his opinion as head coach means a lot more.

"I heard about that. I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us and the club. He is playing well in a difficult context. He wants to always take the responsibility. I know sometimes as a captain he does things with his arms but most of all it is a lot of frustration for this year and the last year. He wants to win and sometimes it is hard to deal with that frustration.

"Everyone has an opinion. Roy Keane has big standards from his time at the club and it is normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion and I think my opinion is more important than Roy Keane's because I am the coach."

The Portuguese head coach then gave a brief bit of team news ahead of the game and confirmed that players are still recovering.

"Nobody different is back. They are still trying to recover for the next games.

“It's really important for us (the FA Cup) but nowadays everything is important. Like the last win, just the feeling of winning, the way we work in the last days is completely different.

“So, we want to go to the next stage, to have two wins at home, especially at home, we need that feeling.”

The United boss then spoke on Patrick Dorgu following his sending off in midweek, and despite his actions Amorim said he will be a very important player for the club moving forward.

"It is business as usual. You don't want a player sent off because it is really hard to play with 10 men and you lose a player for three games. Of course there is a lot of noise because this is Manchester United and everything is a big issue but for me it is a normal thing.

"He already knows. When you go inside the dressing room he already knows - he is talking to me without talking. I don't need to say anything. He is frustrated and he is said but he is working and preparing for the next games. He is going to be a very important player for us."

He then moved on to former United manager Erik ten Hag's comments this week about players being "soft" and if that applies to Garnacho storming down the tunnel against Ipswich.

"He is a young kid that will learn. The important thing is that the next morning he was speaking with me. We have to understand the situation, the context, the age of the players. They have to be better and understand that perception here is really important but like I said you can deal with that the next day and move on. So, let's move on.

"I think it's completely different for players now. Before it was just newspapers and nothing more. With social media it is completely different. You cannot go on social media without seeing news or a photo or if you read something bad then you focus on that. You can have 100 good things but one bad thing and you will focus on that.

"I think it is really hard for them. You can call it soft but they have access to criticism that is hard to deal with. They need help to deal with that. It's modern football and they have to be prepared for that."