Amorim: My Man Utd team stronger for this season's struggles

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is adamant they will be stronger for this season's struggles.

Amorim was speaking ahead of today's clash with Bournemouth.

"If you ask me four months ago, with all the problems, maybe I have the feeling I should be stronger in saying I will start at the beginning of the season," said Amorim, whose team play Bournemouth on Sunday.

"But today, I am feeling it is something that is going to help us in the future.

"We are suffering a lot here. There is a lot of frustration but I feel, in this moment, maybe because we are near the end, this is the most important time, maybe, in the next few years.

"We are going to use all the information to prepare better the next few years, so no regrets."