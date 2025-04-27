Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I don't know what Man Utd will do

Amorim: My Man Utd team stronger for this season's struggles

Paul Vegas
Amorim: My Man Utd team stronger for this season's struggles
Amorim: My Man Utd team stronger for this season's strugglesAction Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is adamant they will be stronger for this season's struggles.

Amorim was speaking ahead of today's clash with Bournemouth.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"If you ask me four months ago, with all the problems, maybe I have the feeling I should be stronger in saying I will start at the beginning of the season," said Amorim, whose team play Bournemouth on Sunday.

"But today, I am feeling it is something that is going to help us in the future.

"We are suffering a lot here. There is a lot of frustration but I feel, in this moment, maybe because we are near the end, this is the most important time, maybe, in the next few years.

"We are going to use all the information to prepare better the next few years, so  no regrets."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester United
Related Articles
Amorim says Hojlund is "trying hard" to end Man Utd goal drought
Shearer says Man Utd need "six or seven players" this summer in Amorim's major overhaul
Amorim admits he is happy to see Rashford and Antony perform on loan away from Man Utd