Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits they need to sell before buying in January.

Amorim was asked about the prospect of improving his squad after defeat at home to Newcastle last night.

But he conceded: "We don’t have that possibility in January, if we don’t take (sell) some players. So you know the situation better than I am.

"So it’s not the case that I am arriving here and I can spend a lot of money changing all the team. You know the situation, so it’s not a point to talk about it."

Amorim also said: "I am responsible, I don’t like to arrive here and make excuses. I think people are tired of excuses in this club. Sometimes, I talk about relegation because of that.

"I think our club needs a shock, it needs a shock, and we have to understand that. It’s a very difficult moment and we have to fight for the next game and to implement the idea to win games and also to have the performance, because I think we are losing some things from the last games.

"I just want to win games. I never watch a coach winning games by not protecting the players. So what I have to say to the players, I say in the dressing room. In here, I’m responsible, and we will have to prepare the next game, try to win, we need desperately to win."