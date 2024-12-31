Amorim: Man Utd must sell to buy; this club needs a SHOCK
Amorim was asked about the prospect of improving his squad after defeat at home to Newcastle last night.
But he conceded: "We don’t have that possibility in January, if we don’t take (sell) some players. So you know the situation better than I am.
"So it’s not the case that I am arriving here and I can spend a lot of money changing all the team. You know the situation, so it’s not a point to talk about it."
Amorim also said: "I am responsible, I don’t like to arrive here and make excuses. I think people are tired of excuses in this club. Sometimes, I talk about relegation because of that.
"I think our club needs a shock, it needs a shock, and we have to understand that. It’s a very difficult moment and we have to fight for the next game and to implement the idea to win games and also to have the performance, because I think we are losing some things from the last games.
"I just want to win games. I never watch a coach winning games by not protecting the players. So what I have to say to the players, I say in the dressing room. In here, I’m responsible, and we will have to prepare the next game, try to win, we need desperately to win."