Amorim hands 16 year-old senior Man Utd promotion

New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has already given a youngster the chance to shine in the first team.

The Portuguese coach added 16-year-old Godwill Kukonki to his first training session on Monday.

Amorim ran the rule over his players, with the first team players at the club getting a chance to get to know their new boss.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Kukonki is a left-footed defender who had never trained with the first team before.

United were able to welcome back several stars who were previously injured.

The likes of Luke Shaw and Mason Mount took part, while Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia are also fit.

