Amorim: First Man Utd task is our playing identity

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits he wants the players to adjust to his methods immediately.

Amorim says his frist task is to bring through his own style of play.

He explained: : "We know we need time, but we have to win.

"Winning time means winning games. But the most important thing for me is identity. So from day one we will start with our identity. Of course we will prepare the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model.

"How to play, how to press, these little things, little details. You can't focus 100% on every detail, because the players will be confused. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity."

