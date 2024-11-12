Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Manchester United’s forgotten man Mason Mount may be in line for a recall of sorts.

The English star has been on the periphery of the team since signing last summer.

Mount, who is constantly injured, is fit and in training at Carrington over the past week.

Per The Sun, he is set to play a key role under Ruben Amorim, as the new coach settles into the club.

Amorim is planning on putting Mount at the centre of his 3-4-3 formation in the coming weeks.

Mount may play in one of the wing-back positions, while he is also adept in central midfield and as an attacking midfielder.

