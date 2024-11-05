Mount hands Man Utd fresh boost

Mason Mount was back in training at Manchester United on Monday.

After missing preseason due to injury, the midfielder suffered a fresh setback earlier this term.

However, Mount was back on the Carrington pitches yesterday for training.

It's been suggested he will not be rushed back, with the aim for Mount becoming available for selection after the next international break.

United meet PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester City in the league before the international window.