Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits Josh Zirkzee is facing several weeks out.

Zirkzee suffered a hamstring injury in defeat at Newcastle United on Sunday.

Amorim later said, "We had to make rotation because we are trying to recover in two days from each game.

"But trying to win this game also.

"Josh, I think he will be out for some games. So, let’s focus on the next one (against Lyon).”