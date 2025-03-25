Man Utd defender Lindelof opens door to Benfica return: A club that means a lot to me

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has opened the door to a return to former club Benfica.

Off contract at the end of the season, the Sweden captain has been linked with Benfica.

Lindelof said from Sweden's camp: "Benfica is a club that means a lot to me. They shaped me into the player I am today. I don't know what will happen and what my decision will be. But it's a club I like.

"I don't just have myself to think about anymore. It's a decision we have to make as a family. Of course, I always try to think about football and what's best for me. But it also goes hand in hand.

"What I think will be good is usually good for the family. I make the decision with my wife too. Right now we're keeping our thoughts within the family. I feel like I still have a high level in me. I want to play at the highest level."

He added, "I feel very comfortable at United. I've been there for eight years, that's a very long time. It's the best league in the world. We'll just have to see what happens. I'll have to talk to everyone involved."