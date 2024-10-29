Tribal Football
Amorim could be set to take charge of Chelsea clash as he closes in on Man Utd job

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are said to be closing in on the appointment of Ruben Amorim as manager.

The Portuguese coach is going to take over at Old Trafford as early as this weekend.

Per The Times and other sources, United want Amorim in place when they play Chelsea on Sunday.

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy will only take charge of the Leicester City cup clash in midweek.

Amorim will manage one last game with Sporting, as they host Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup on Tuesday.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola stated that United officials have flown to Lisbon for talks with Amorim and Sporting’s leadership.

