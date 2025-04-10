Amorim admits very different approach to Man Utd tactics compared to Sir Alex

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits his approach to the game is very different to legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Amorim says Ferguson was able to rely more on individual quality at the height of United's success under the Scot.

Ahead of facing Lyon tonight in the first-leg of the Europa League quarterfinal, Amorim said: "The game is completely different and you have to be so good in your base and then that individual aspect and the freedom and the fluidity of the game is going to appear. But, for that, I think we need time.

"There was an evolution, you can like it or not, but there was an evolution because you have all the games from the opponent's detail, from your departments, so you can understand better the movements that they make. In that evolution, you have to be better tactically. Sometimes I talk to (Darren) Fletcher, about how he prepared the games with Sir Alex Ferguson, it's completely different.

"There was more a feeling, that aspect of the individual talent. I think today is not enough and you can see some of the best teams, especially if you remember the years of Galacticos, they had maybe the best players in the world, but you need to have a connection."

Amorim added: "We cannot win the games just like I said with the individual aspect and let the players do whatever they feel. I don't see the game like that. I see the game in a different way and again, nowadays, they know everything about our players."