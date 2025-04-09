Amorim handed huge boost as Mainoo returns to training ahead of Man Utd's clash with Lyon

Manchester United manager has received a huge boost this week as midfielder Kobbie Mainoo returns to training ahead of their Europa League clash with Lyon.

For the first time since the FA Cup fourth round win over Leicester at the beginning of February, Mainoo may be back in contention for Amorim who recently revealed that the young playmaker is back training with the squad.

“Kobbie Mainoo is training with us; we want to be careful, again, with our players, but maybe he’s going to be in our squad,” Amorim said after the 0-0 draw with rivals Manchester City.

Mainoo took part in Wednesday morning's training session at Carrington ahead of the clash with the Ligue 1 outfit at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday night. However, Matthijs de Ligt was also absent for the derby and this week’s training after hurting his ankle against Nottingham Forest.

Ayden Heaven, Toby Collyer, Jonny Evans, and Amad Diallo were all also absent but the likes of Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro were all present alongside Mainoo, which is a huge boost for Amorim as he aims to progress to the semifinals of the competition.