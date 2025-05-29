Amorim addresses Kuala Lumpur jeers; sends message to Hong Kong Man Utd fans

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim couldn't criticise Malaysian fans after they were booed at fulltime following defeat to the ASEAN Allstars.

United were beaten 1-0 in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday night in the first of two post-season friendlies this week. United will meet Hong Kong on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Amorim said of the jeers: "I feel always guilty. I said that in the last game. I'm always guilty of the performance of the team. No matter what. Since I'm here for the first day, I am guilty.

"Then the boos from the fans is something that we need maybe because every game we lost in the Premier League, they were always there. So it's like if the way of playing they see is not working, they will change the way they behave.

"But I felt then like we finish, walk away and, every time, the supporters were with us. Again, let's wait for the next season."

Message for Hong Kong fans

There remains 10,000 tickets for sale at Hong Kong stadium and Amorim had a message for local fans considering attending.

He said: "If you can afford it – and that is the important thing - then you support your club.

"I had my club as a young kid and no matter what the situation, I was there.

"It was difficult supporting Benfica in the 1990s as they struggled a lot. But I never stopped going.

"These people believe in Manchester United no matter what the context."